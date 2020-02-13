EU Market: EUAs lift above €24 as oil prices climb on output cut hopes

EUAs rose above €24 for the first time this week on Thursday after another strong auction and as oil markets lifted on expectations that a spike in China's Covid-19 coronavirus cases would prompt major output cuts.