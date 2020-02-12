California mints WCI offsets to project involved in invalidation case

Published 21:58 on February 12, 2020 / Last updated at 21:58 on February 12, 2020

California regulator ARB granted 314,200 new California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) this week, including nearly 19,000 credits from a livestock project involved in last month’s invalidation ruling, according to data published Wednesday.