Secretary General, European Renewable Energy Research Centres (EURES) – Brussels

EUREC, the association of 36 European renewable energy research centres, is looking to fill the position of Secretary General for its Brussels-based representation office. We are looking for a proactive manager with leadership skills, a strong sense of responsibility and a good understanding of strategic issues, who is keen to work in the friendly and motivated environment.

Responsibilities and tasks:

Supporting the definition of the association’s Vision and three-year strategy, together with the Board of Directors;

Assuring the continuous financial health of the association by acquiring new members, by launching new initiatives and by ensuring continuous income from EC-funded projects compatible with the strategic objectives of the association;

Daily management of the association in line with the existing three-year strategy and contribution to its adaptation to evolving circumstances, in close cooperation with the President and the Board. This includes taking care of all financial, legal, personnel or any other administrative matters. Preparing the annual budget and closing the annual accounts;

Organising work and supervising staff performance (time, quality, cost);

Managing the resources of the association in cooperation with the accountant and auditor and reporting to the members, the Commission and the Belgian authorities;

Organising biannual thematic meetings for the members and pursuing a quality-based extension of membership;

Representing the renewable energy research community to energy experts, EU-decision makers, industry counterparts, the media, and the non-expert general public, as well as establishing or following-up cooperation with relevant stakeholders;

Ensuring the expert input from the renewable energy research community to relevant fora and decision-taking processes.

Requirements:

University degree, with a preference for a scientific or management-oriented one;

3- 5 years of relevant work experience (association and/or project management);

Sound management skills (financial, HR, projects);

Able to perform multiple tasks under pressure;

High sense of responsibility and work ethics;

Fast thinking, ease in decision-taking, self-managing;

Advanced communication skills;

Commitment to renewable energy and research issues; a relevant scientific or technical background would be of interest although it is not a necessary condition;

Fluent in oral and written English; more languages are an asset.

Offer:

Long-term contract. Salary according to work experience;

Lunch vouchers for a value of 8€/working day;

Working hours: 40 hours/week;

The possibility to work in a stimulating international environment;

Group insurance.

EUREC offices are located in place du champ de Mars 2, 1050 Brussels.

Mail your application to: mazzucchelli.p@eurec.be by 29th February 2020. Interviews will take place around mid-March with a view to fulfilling the position, at least on a temporary base, from mid-May 2020. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

