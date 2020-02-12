Sustainable Shipping Manager/Officer, Transport & Environment (T&E) – Brussels

Europe’s leading clean transport research and campaign group, Transport & Environment (T&E), is currently seeking a highly motivated and proactive individual to join our shipping policy team.

Deadline for applications: Wednesday 26th February 2020.

One of the most polluting sources of transport, European shipping emits more greenhouse gases than 20 EU member states’ individual national economies. As a shipping policy manager you will contribute to the development of a winning strategy to decarbonise maritime transport and lead a Europe-specific policy campaign in that respect.

You will be part of a team of three in Brussels and coordinate the shipping policy campaign with our partners at national level. Candidates with degrees in one of the following areas are strongly encouraged to apply though anyone with the relevant skills and interests will be considered: European law, EU governance, (EU or maritime) economics, environmental science.

The role will involve:

Contributing to T&E’s EU regulatory strategy focusing on key regulations such as the EU MRV regulation, the EU ETS, alternative fuels infrastructure directive, EU Energy Tax Directive, etc.;

Building and maintaining good contact with policy-makers, researchers and our network working in this field;

T&E’s advocacy strategy towards EU and national regulators, politicians and media;

T&E’s efforts to build partnerships with key maritime industry players such as shipowners/charterers, ports and terminal operators, as well as leading technology providers;

Identifying, commissioning and delivering impactful research tailored to the needs of EU policy campaign.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Two to five years of relevant experience in either the maritime business, (EU) advocacy or EU governance. In exceptional cases we can consider the candidacy with shorter work experience;

The ability to absorb and understand technical, economic and legal language, to independently develop new technical, economic and legal arguments and evidence and use them to convince key stakeholders;

A solid grasp of the EU political system and the role of the EP and member states in EU decision making;

Strong interpersonal, as well as good communication and presentation skills;

The ability to understand and communicate complex issues clearly and with impact;

A positive, can-do attitude with high work autonomy levels.

The position will be primarily based in Brussels but would involve frequent travel to key European capitals. The working language is English (which is essential), while fluency in French is desirable.

T&E will offer you a competitive salary in line with your experience and expertise; extensive benefits and exceptional flexibility.

Equally importantly, if you join T&E you’ll have the opportunity to devote your professional energy and creativity to the resolution of one of mankind’s greatest challenges.

This is a full-time position based in Brussels. A more flexible working schedule can be discussed.

To apply, please complete the application form (downloadable here: https://transenv.eu/2tQScd0) and send it together with a copy of your CV to vacancy@transportenvironment.org, clearly demonstrating how you meet the essential criteria. The email subject line should state “Sustainable Shipping Manager”.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, 26th February 2020. First-round interviews are scheduled to be held in early March in Brussels or by video conference. A second round of interviews will follow shortly after. The successful candidate will be expected to start as soon as possible.

T&E anticipates a high number of applications and only shortlisted candidates for the first round of interviews will be contacted.

