NZ Market: Profit-taking pulls NZUs to 2-month lows

Published 09:40 on February 12, 2020 / Last updated at 09:40 on February 12, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances have shed 4.3% this week, dipping below NZ$27 in Wednesday trade as emitters sold off permits, preparing to pay the NZ$25 fixed price option at the May compliance.