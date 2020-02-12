Australia’s industrial emissions rise unabated under weak Safeguard Mechanism, analysts say

Carbon emissions from facilities regulated by Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism have increased 60% above 2005 levels and are set to balloon further over the next decade as major emitters are not required to reduce output under the policy, analysts said Wednesday.