Rural sector US offset projects in need of further support, experts say

Voluntary offset projects on US forests and agricultural lands require greater amounts of private and public support and investment to stimulate emissions abatement and economic growth, as a national carbon pricing system has failed to materialise, experts said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.