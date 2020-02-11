Rural sector US offset projects in need of further support, experts say

Published 22:23 on February 11, 2020 / Last updated at 22:29 on February 11, 2020 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary offset projects on US forests and agricultural lands require greater amounts of private and public support and investment to stimulate emissions abatement and economic growth, as a national carbon pricing system has failed to materialise, experts said Tuesday.