Virginia House passes RGGI bills with Democratic dissent

Published 21:49 on February 11, 2020 / Last updated at 22:00 on February 11, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Virginia House of Delegates approved two bills on Tuesday to implement the state’s RGGI-modelled power sector ETS regulation with state-run allowance auctions, but several progressive Democrats broke ranks to oppose the legislation as it heads to the Senate.