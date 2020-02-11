California, intervenors see no legal basis for DOJ lawsuit challenging ETS linkage

California and its supporting organisations argued Monday that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has failed to show how the state's carbon market linkage with Quebec violates the US Constitution, and sought a judgement in their favour ahead of a hearing next month.