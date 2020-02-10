Head of Carbon Neutrality, De Beers – London

Head of Carbon Neutrality
Job Number: 732696
Business Unit: De Beers Corporate Centres
Work type: Permanent Employee
Discipline: Safety and Sustainable Development
Location: United Kingdom: London
Site: UK
Key Stakeholders
Internal:
- De Beers Group CEO
- De Beers Group Executive Committee
- De Beers Group GMs
- De Beers Group T&S Leadership Team
- De Beers Group Corporate Affairs Leadership Team
- Anglo American Group Head of S&SD
- Anglo Amercian Group Head of Environment
- Anglo American Lead – Energy & Carbon Effectiveness
External:
- Producer partner governments
- Civil society and multi-lateral institutions
- Host communities
- Climate change bodies, organisations and grant-making bodies
- Energy and technology providers
- Media
- Luxury brands and designers
- Opinion formers
- Mining and diamond industry bodies
- International forums and panels
- Key Responsibilities
STRATEGY & LEADERSHIP
- Develop a credible carbon neutral strategy and a viable Group-wide Carbon Neutral Roadmap (CNR) with agreed milestones to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030
- Lead a collaborative team of technical professionals to implement the CNR across the organisation and grow the organisation’s carbon expertise and best practice
- Be the internal thought leader about emerging technologies, regulatory changes and innovative approaches that help deliver our ambition
- Work with Group T&S to integrate the CNR into ongoing work (Environmental Management, P101, Operating Model, Projects, etc)
- Work with the Group and country Corporate Affairs teams to integrate the CNR with De Beers Group’s wider Building Forever approach and brand, communications and engagement strategies
- Work with BU MDs to drive domestic policy agenda conducive to the CNR
TECHNICAL
- Identify, prioritise, budget, scale and implement both Group-wide and operation-specific actions to accelerate progress on CNR
- Provide expert advice to De Beers Group Exco, challenge paradigms across the Group and drive continuous improvement of methodologies to improve effectiveness
- Develop Group-wide positions on carbon off-sets, carbon price, carbon tax, etc
- Ensure adequate knowledge of global, regional and industry trends in carbon management practices and developments to inform decision-making
- Identify and mitigate risks to the successful implementation of the CNR
- Represent Group Technical and Sustainability at various internal BU planning committees to drive carbon reduction priorities
- Ensure accuracy of baseline and ongoing data from systems across the business and own the reporting on carbon reduction in scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions on a regular basis for internal and external stakeholders
COMMERCIAL & PARTNERSHIPS
- Identify innovative financial/funding models to implement the CNR
- Work with energy providers, technology providers and other relevant organisations to develop commercial agreements to advance the CNR
- Work with governments, multi-laterals, civil society, grant-making bodies, universities and other relevant organisations to form partnerships that advance the CNR
ENGAGEMENT
- Engage with joint venture management and boards and producer governments to align on the CNR and drive cooperation across policy, legislation, permitting and investment
- Lead an external stakeholder engagement strategy to anticipate and incorporate external trends in the CNR and increase De Beers Group’s profile in carbon neutrality
- Provide guidance and leadership to the Downstream on Scope 3 reductions and sustainable material solutions
- Engage with, and be responsive to the needs of the brand teams and the Natural Diamond Initiative to report on demonstrable progress and provide current and robust messaging and content
- Engage with luxury brands and designers, customers, retailers and the trade to differentiate De Beers as the leader in diamond industry carbon neutrality and the supplier of choice
Skills/Experience/Qualification
- A postgraduate qualification in the natural sciences / engineering OR a proven carbon management track record with extensive practical experience in a role and context of similar complexity is preferable
- A postgraduate qualification in business or finance, with experience managing complex negotiations or deals
- A demonstrated thought leader with experience of understanding, applying, translating and integrating sustainable development principles into commercial opportunities
- Track record of operational experience within a large mining, oil & gas, manufacturing or related industry
- Successfully executed complex system, capital and/or change projects
- Demonstrated experience in a senior leadership role within a technical environment, including the coordination of knowledge sharing across disciplines, managing workloads and driving high performing teams
Values
- Put Safety First – We consider all risks to people and the environment before proceeding with any activity. We address risks before beginning any activity, even if this means stopping a task. Zero Harm is always our goal.
- Be Passionate – We are exhilarated by the product we sell, the challenges we face and the opportunities we create.
- Pull Together – Being united in purpose and action, we will turn the diversity of our people, skills and experience into an unparalleled source of strength.
- Build Trust– We will always listen first, then act with openness, honesty and integrity so that our relationships flourish
- Show we Care – The people whose lives we touch, their communities, nations and the environment we share, all matter deeply to us. We will always think through the consequences of what we do so that our contribution to the world is real, lasting and makes us proud.
- Shape the Future – We will find new ways. We will set demanding targets and take both tough decisions and considered risks to achieve them. We will insist on excellent execution and reward those who deliver.