Head of Carbon Neutrality, De Beers – London

Published 14:04 on February 10, 2020 / Last updated at 14:04 on February 10, 2020

De Beers is looking for a head of carbon neutrality to develop a credible carbon neutral strategy and a viable Group-wide Carbon Neutral Roadmap (CNR) with agreed milestones to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. They will lead a collaborative team of technical professionals to implement the CNR across the organisation and grow the organisation’s carbon expertise and best practice.