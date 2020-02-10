Climate Change and Clean Growth Officer, British Embassy – Santiago

Main purpose of job:

This position will contribute to the work of the British Embassy’s COP Climate Change and Clean Growth Unit, including diplomatic action to support delivery of objectives related to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2020, which the UK will host in Glasgow in partnership with Italy.

The key areas of action will include leading on the delivery of public diplomacy events and contact-building among relevant stakeholders and; supporting lobbying efforts, visits and social media profiling of the Embassy’s climate work. Post-COP26, the jobholder will continue to implement the climate action agenda of the Embassy by responding to COP26 follow-up work and supporting longer-term climate change and clean growth objectives.

Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?