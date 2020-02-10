Climate Change and Clean Growth Officer, British Embassy – Santiago

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Policy & Political roles)
Economic and Prosperity
Main purpose of job:
This position will contribute to the work of the British Embassy’s COP Climate Change and Clean Growth Unit, including diplomatic action to support delivery of objectives related to the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in November 2020, which the UK will host in Glasgow in partnership with Italy.
The key areas of action will include leading on the delivery of public diplomacy events and contact-building among relevant stakeholders and; supporting lobbying efforts, visits and social media profiling of the Embassy’s climate work. Post-COP26, the jobholder will continue to implement the climate action agenda of the Embassy by responding to COP26 follow-up work and supporting longer-term climate change and clean growth objectives.
Roles and responsibilities / what will the jobholder be expected to achieve?
- To support implementation of the UK’s COP26 strategy for Chile, working to the Head of COP Unit / Climate Change Policy Manager and with the wider climate, political, prosperity and communications teams. This will include ensuring that the delivery of COP26 objectives support long-term decarbonisation, and resilience & adaptation objectives in Chile, including clean growth, energy transition, transport, industrial decarbonisation, nature-based solutions and green finance.
- Collaborate with Head of COP Unit / Climate Change Policy Manager and UK BEIS Secondee to the Chilean Ministry of Environment to liaise with officials in Chilean Government (Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance etc.) on policy and operational elements of delivering COP26.
- To support Embassy COP Unit/Whitehall colleagues on engagement with Chile, through reporting on relevant policy developments and feeding into briefing for ministers and senior officials.
- To assist on engagement with non-Government actors, through stakeholder mapping and building working level contacts in sub-national authorities (cities, regions), representatives of businesses, and civil society.
- Promote the UK’s Industrial and Clean Growth strategies, climate change policy experience and low carbon capabilities to key Chilean public, private, academic and civil society stakeholders; collaborate with COP Unit and Department of International Trade (DIT) to generate and identify UK low carbon business opportunities in Chile.
- To support Ministerial and official visits from the UK related to related to Chile COP25 Presidency, the UK’s COP26 Presidency and climate events in Chile that may include organising visit agendas and supporting events.
- To hold a corporate responsibility objective (green committee or learning and development etc.) which contributes to the development of a sustainable Embassy environment in collaboration with the Embassy corporate services team.
- Bachelors Degree in a relevant field, for instance, Public Policy, Public Administration, International Relations, Climate and Environment Science, etc.
- A minimum of 2 years of experience working for an organisation in a relevant field, for example, working for/with national or regional government, international organizations or agencies, preferably in climate change.
- Strong understanding of international climate change policy, with relevant experience including from university or previous professional work experience.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proven ability to work in a team.
Must have the legal status to live and work in Chile. For open-ended positions, in “Addtl Info”, list: The British Embassy Network offers a strong benefits package. This package includes generous vacation and leave time, flexible working patterns, and an enriching learning and development opportunities.
- Experience of managing diverse and senior level relationships.
- Knowledge or experience of project management and/or relevant finance or budget management skills.
- Masters Degree in a relevant field.
20 February 2020
B3 (L)
Fixed Term, Full-time
36
24 months
Latin America and Spanish speaking Caribbean
Chile
Santiago
British Embassy
1
CLP 1,848,338 Plus Meals Allowance: CLP 74,000
13 April 2020
Learning and development opportunities (and any specific training courses to be completed):
- Compulsory online training courses include Diversity and Inclusion.
- Courses offered on UK government climate change and energy policy.
- The British Embassy has an active L&D Committee and offers a wide range of in-house training and funding for external training on policy and programme work