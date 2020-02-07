Court rejects California’s request for delays in DOJ lawsuit challenging ETS linkage

February 7, 2020

A federal judge on Thursday turned down a California petition to delay the timeline for a US Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit challenging the state’s cap-and-trade linkage with Quebec, setting up a critical hearing next month.