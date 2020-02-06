Climate Policy Manager, Office of Sustainability & Environment, City of Seattle – Seattle

Position Description

Are you passionate about addressing climate change and environmental injustice? Are you as comfortable analyzing data as you are sharing it in ways accessible to many different audiences? Do you like to establish indicators of success and develop ways to measure progress over time? If so, please consider applying to be the Climate Policy Manager at the Office of Sustainability & Environment (OSE).

As the Climate Policy Manager, you will bring strong analytic, policy, and communications skills to shape the City of Seattle’s climate program. The program includes policies aimed at reducing pollution in the built environment, from transportation, as well as from internal city operations. You will report to the Climate Justice Director and be part of a multi-department effort to reduce carbon pollution while building more widespread prosperity for our communities.

Job Responsibilities

To be prepared for this role, you have experience:

• Leading a project, program or agenda successfully with high levels of complexity

• Serving as a strategic advisor to peers and leadership

• Being a thought leader on the use of data and communications in shaping policy

• Communicating technical information to a wide variety of audiences

• Using different communications platforms to share information

• Establishing progress indicators for environmental efforts

• Providing strategic guidance and recommendations to executive leadership

You have demonstrated success:

• Advancing racial equity in your work

• Working across diverse communities and building strong partnerships

• Preparing and interpreting quantitative and qualitative data

• Creating policies which advance change

• Representing your organization at conferences and events

• Making compelling presentations that work for a variety of audiences

Qualifications

A successful applicant will have a professional career that reflects a commitment to building collaborative, productive, and respectful relationships among community members, public institutions, and an array of organizations. This career orientation should be complemented by demonstrated technical knowledge and expertise in the following areas:

• Using data and technical information to advance change

• Public health, equity and environmental justice

• Collaboration and relationship building

• Facilitating shared goals and priorities and collective action

• Delivering outcomes in a political and fast-paced environment

• Communication, writing, and presentation skills

Additional Information

To be considered, complete the online application at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/seattle fully and attach a:

• A PDF of your current resume

• Cover letter explaining your interest in this work and examples that demonstrate your commitment to equity and environmental justice

Questions? Please contact Kate Moore at kate.moore@seattle.gov

Who may apply: This position is open to all applicants that can clearly demonstrate their ability to perform this job. The City of Seattle values diverse perspectives and life experiences. Applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, creed, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, disability, religious or political affiliation, age, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The City encourages people of all backgrounds to apply, including people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, veterans, and those with diverse life experiences.

Apply here