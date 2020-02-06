Norwegian oil firm Equinor broadens climate goal to include its products

Published 17:22 on February 6, 2020

Norway’s Equinor is joining other major European oil and gas companies in setting a target to rein in emissions including those from the fuel it sells, leaving the door open for using offsets to help meet the goal.