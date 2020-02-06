NA Markets: CCAs continue bullish trend with speculative purchases, RGGI falls on emissions data

Published 22:48 on February 6, 2020

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose for the second consecutive week as speculators continued to take long positions on the back end of the curve, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) retraced previous gains after data showed emissions from the power plants covered by the ETS fell to an all-time low in 2019.