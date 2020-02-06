Polish oil firm Lotos says ample free EUA allocations could help it dodge cutting emissions next decade

Published 12:41 on February 6, 2020

Polish oil company Lotos Group expects that it may need to buy only a minimal quantity of EU carbon allowances over the next decade as its annual free allocation could be enough to allow it to avoid cutting its emissions for the foreseeable future.