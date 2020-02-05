California fuel emissions through October slip under 2018 totals, as power reverses trend

Published 22:07 on February 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:07 on February 5, 2020

California’s fuel consumption through Oct. 2019 slipped slightly below the previous year’s total, potentially resulting in stagnant ETS-covered emissions compared to 2018, state data published Wednesday suggested.