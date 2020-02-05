Pennsylvania GOP, fossil fuel groups claim few environmental benefits to joining RGGI

Published 20:48 on February 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:08 on February 5, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Energy industry speakers urged Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday to advance legislation that would prohibit Governor Tom Wolf (D) from joining the RGGI ETS without the General Assembly's approval, citing the large economic impact and meagre GHG reductions from doing so.