New Zealand to use AI to determine deforestation levels

Published 12:02 on February 4, 2020 / Last updated at 12:03 on February 4, 2020

New Zealand will be among the first in the world to use an artificial intelligence programme to calculate deforestation levels, which will be used when reporting emissions data to the UNFCCC as well as under its domestic emissions trading scheme.