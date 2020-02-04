Australia hands out 300k carbon credits in latest issuance

Published 09:19 on February 4, 2020 / Last updated at 09:19 on February 4, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has distributed nearly 300,000 offsets in its latest issuance, with more than two-thirds of those going to developer Terra Carbon, while revoking two more projects that had failed to generate any emission reductions.