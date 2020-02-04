Technical Advisor, Nitric Acid Climate Action Group, GIZ China – Beijing

Job Vacancy
Organization: GIZ China
Position: Technical Advisor, Nitric Acid Climate Action Group
Duty Station: Beijing, China
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Experience Requirements:
- Bachelors or Masters related to the project’s topics, e.g. economics, environmental/climate change engineering, etc.;
- 3-5 years professional experience in the field of environment/climate change are preferred; Technical background or experience related to N2O or HFC emission reduction is an advantage;
- Excellent organisational and project implementation skills; efficient, accurate and high-quality delivery of all work-related output;
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
- Fluency in Chinese and English (written and spoken), German skills are considered advantageous;
- Very good working knowledge of IT and communication technologies and relevant computer applications (e.g. MS Office);
- High work ethics, reliable and motivated, able to handle multiple simultaneous assignments with competing priorities, under the condition of tight time schedules and fixed deadlines
Contact
Email: hr.giz-china@giz.de
Links
Job Announcement: https://www.de-jobmarket.com/job/job-vacancy-technical-adviser-vacancy-no-2019-528-nitric-acid-climate-action-group-project/