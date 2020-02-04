Technical Advisor, Nitric Acid Climate Action Group, GIZ China – Beijing

Job Vacancy

Organization: GIZ China

Position: Technical Advisor, Nitric Acid Climate Action Group

Duty Station: Beijing, China

Experience Requirements:

Bachelors or Masters related to the project’s topics, e.g. economics, environmental/climate change engineering, etc.;

3-5 years professional experience in the field of environment/climate change are preferred; Technical background or experience related to N2O or HFC emission reduction is an advantage;

Excellent organisational and project implementation skills; efficient, accurate and high-quality delivery of all work-related output;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

Fluency in Chinese and English (written and spoken), German skills are considered advantageous;

Very good working knowledge of IT and communication technologies and relevant computer applications (e.g. MS Office);