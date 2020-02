Research Analyst, Climate Change Economics, Climate Analytics – Berlin

Job Vacancy

Organization: Climate Analytics Inc

Position: Research Analyst, Climate Change Economics

Duty Station: Berlin, Germany

Experience Requirements: A Masters degree in economics, econometrics/statistics, or another relevant field. Proven programming and data analysis skills (One or several of the following: Stata, R, Python). Experience with data analysis especially working with household data and panel data would be an asset

Contact

Name: Climate Analytics

Email: recruiting@climateanalytics.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://climateanalytics.org/about-us/work-with-us/research-analyst-climate-change-economics/

Organization’s Website: http://climateanalytics.org/