EU Market: EUAs slump to 4-month low as UK supply looms large

Published 18:10 on February 3, 2020 / Last updated at 18:39 on February 3, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices hit a four-month low on Monday as the prospect of additional supply from post-Brexit Britain weighed on an already fragile market, which is also dealing with tumbling energy prices and wider pressures from China's coronavirus.