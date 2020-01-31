California LCFS registers nearly 150k deficit for Q3 2019

Published 22:56 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 22:56 on January 31, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Regulated entities in the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) drew down nearly 150,000 tonnes on the credit bank in the third quarter of 2019, but administrative adjustments kept the programme’s surplus bank mostly constant.