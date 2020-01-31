RGGI emissions in 2019 set all-time low as Q4 figures drop

Published 21:23 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 21:57 on January 31, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The RGGI cap-and-trade system reported its lowest annual emissions figure in 2019 as reported fourth quarter GHGs dropped 12%, with much of those reductions coming from New York and Maryland, according to data published Friday.