California offset investigation decision provides little closure on regulatory question

Published 15:53 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 15:53 on January 31, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI market stakeholders remain unsure of whether regulator ARB can void California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) after their invalidation period expires based on the timing of a probe, with the most recent decision providing little clarity on the scenario.