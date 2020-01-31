NZ Market: NZUs extend losses amid FPO-driven sell-off

Published 09:11 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 09:11 on January 31, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances took another beating in Friday trade, shedding 2.7% as some emitters sold off allowances with a view to lock in profits by paying the NZ$25 fixed price option in May.