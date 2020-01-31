California invalidates nearly 19k WCI offsets for regulatory violations

Published 00:47 on January 31, 2020 / Last updated at 03:03 on January 31, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB invalidated nearly 19,000 offsets issued for use in the state’s ETS on Thursday after determining a Michigan-based project was not in regulatory compliance during one of the two reporting periods under review.