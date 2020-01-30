Pennsylvania unveils draft ETS regulations with eye toward RGGI linkage

Published 23:43 on January 30, 2020 / Last updated at 00:31 on January 31, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) published draft power sector cap-and-trade regulations on Thursday that mirror the post-2020 RGGI Model Rule, but the proposal includes language to implement a bank adjustment after every compliance period.