NA Markets: WCI allowances reverse losses on higher demand, while RGAs slide on mild weather

Published 22:48 on January 30, 2020 / Last updated at 00:48 on January 31, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices rose this week as greater demand for permits countered recent losses, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) dropped amid a second consecutive week of lacklustre activity.