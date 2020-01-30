UPDATE – LCFS Market: California prices scrape proposed cap, Washington House passes legislation

Published 16:49 on January 30, 2020 / Last updated at 17:59 on January 30, 2020

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values neared the programme’s pending ceiling price on Wednesday, while Washington state representatives approved their own clean fuel standard proposal for the second consecutive year.