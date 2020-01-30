NZ Market: NZUs stoop to six-week low as buy side falters

Published 09:33 on January 30, 2020

NZUs on Thursday fell to their lowest level since the government’s pre-Christmas announcement that the market's de-facto price ceiling would be increased to NZ$35 from the 2020 compliance year.