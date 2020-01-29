Trump administration argues against dropping WCI members in California ETS lawsuit

Published 17:58 on January 29, 2020 / Last updated at 18:27 on January 29, 2020

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) urged a federal court to keep WCI board members in a lawsuit challenging the California-Quebec ETS linkage, claiming those defendants were acting as representatives for the jurisdictions.