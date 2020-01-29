The US Department of Justice (DOJ) urged a federal court to keep WCI board members in a lawsuit challenging the California-Quebec ETS linkage, claiming those defendants were acting as representatives for the jurisdictions.
Trump administration argues against dropping WCI members in California ETS lawsuit
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) urged a federal court to keep WCI board members in a lawsuit challenging the California-Quebec ETS linkage, claiming those defendants were acting as representatives for the jurisdictions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.