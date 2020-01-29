California mints 589k offsets in second issuance of 2020

Published 21:48 on January 29, 2020 / Last updated at 21:48 on January 29, 2020

California regulator ARB issued nearly 589,000 new California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) over the past two weeks across three WCI protocols, according to data published Wednesday.