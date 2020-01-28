Manager, Climate Change Systems Policy, NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Job Description

Ma tau rourou, ma taku rourou, ka ora te iwi (with your contribution and my contribution the people will prosper)

Work in a high profile area and make a significant impact for New Zealand.

Permanent, part-time opportunity (three day a week job share).

Join one of MPI’s domestic Climate Change teams and help tackle one of the most urgent, important & challenging issues facing humanity.

Work closely with our International Environment team to manage the interface between domestic policy and our international obligations relating to climate change.

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the role

We are looking for a high performing leader who wants a part-time opportunity and who has experience in central government policy processes and in managing and developing staff. You will be working closely your co-manager and with the Director, Land Water & Climate policy and will be supporting and leading environmental and resource-use policies affecting the primary industries.

As an experienced Manager, you will bring:

Experience in developing and implementing support systems within teams to manage administration, finances, personnel, planning and other basic functions.

Experience within government or related organisations, including experience with government policy and regulatory processes.

Experience in understanding the environment, economic, social and cultural considerations within resource management.

Experience in analysing technical issues and making business decisions with financial impact.

Experience in managing relationships and consultation with an assortment of external stakeholders.

If you want a career where you are managing a team who are working on global issues that will affect all countries, then this is your opportunity to help New Zealand’s economy which relies on our environment and the primary production it supports.

Mō tō mātou rōpū – About our team

Our work programme covers the primary sector perspective on New Zealand’s overall policy choices to mitigate climate change emissions, forestry as a key sector to offset emissions, and advice on how to support the primary sector to adapt to a changing climate. All our advice is informed by policy research, economic analysis, and system design with a strong focus on to implementation.

We work across government and in partnership with iwi, regions, sectors and communities to empower the primary sector and rural communities to reduce risks and realise opportunities associated with a changing climate (both biophysical and regulatory) and improve kaitiakitanga.

We are a dedicated and focused team, and we work collaboratively with each other in a collegial and supportive atmosphere.

Mō te Manatū Ahu Matua – About MPI

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) is responsible for ‘Growing and Protecting New Zealand’. It’s no mean feat, and we have a team of hard working and passionate people in a variety of roles both on the ground and in the office supporting us to make this happen.

MPI has a focus on career pathways and we will work with you to help you grow. If you want a career where you help to grow and protect New Zealand in a very real way then this could be it. Our team is collegial, supportive and hard working. MPI has a focus on career pathways so take this step in your career with us and we will help you develop. To find out more about the Ministry and what we do, please click here.

