Senior Consultant, Land and Water, South Pole – Zurich/London/Amsterdam/Berlin

Position (Title/Department/Project):
Senior Consultant Land and Water
Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements
As a Senior Consultant Land and Water, you will particularly work with companies with agricultural supply chains in the global south, where we support clients to take concrete action in order to manage and mitigate their impact on climate, water and forest resources. Exemplary assignments include development of supply chain strategies in order to achieve climate targets through emission reductions and insetting, improve water stewardship or achieve deforestation free supply chains.
Tasks and responsibilities
- Managing the deliveries of corporate consulting mandates on sustainable supply chains and agriculture, with a focus on water stewardship and interacting closely with our clients
- Plan mandates with necessary know-how and skill set to ensure the most efficient and highest quality implementation
- Develop proposals with the responsible key account managers and senior consulting staff
- Assist in developing further sustainable supply chains and water stewardship offerings
- Support senior consulting staff and our Key Account Management team in business development
- Thought Leadership and marketing materials
Your profile
- University degree, ideally in Environmental Sciences, Agronomy, Environmental Engineering or related disciplines
- Between 6-10 years of relevant work experience in the corporate sector of which at least partly in corporate consulting
- Sound understanding of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies, especially with the integration of sustainability in supply chains and agriculture
- Specific consultancy experience in sustainability and corporate supply chain risks with particular focus on climate, water and forests in agricultural supply chains
- Experience in monitoring and quantification of environmental impacts along the supply chain on climate, water and forests
- Experience in project management in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies context
- Commercial skills and good business sense to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging and competitive market environment
- Practical experience with agricultural supply chains in tropical countries and project development / program management is desirable
- Practical experience in sustainable procurement, change management and sustainability strategy development is desirable
- Proven knowledge and network in the relevant fields
- Excellent oral and written command of English
- Professional proficiency in German and/or French is of advantage
- EU citizen or holder of a valid work permit
We offer
- Excellent team spirit within the world’s leading independent sustainability company
- Be part of a growing and multicultural company
- The opportunity to work with a culturally diverse team based around the world
- Excellent local benefits
Your Web Address for this Job Posting
https://www.southpole.com/careers/vacancies/senior-consultant-land-and-water
Duty Station (City/ies and Country/ies):
Location flexible: Zurich, London, Amsterdam, Berlin
Contact Information (Name, Address, City, Country, ZIP/Postal Code, Phone, Fax, Email)
Apply via Website