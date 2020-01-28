Senior Consultant, Land and Water, South Pole – Zurich/London/Amsterdam/Berlin

Position (Title/Department/Project):

Senior Consultant Land and Water

Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements

As a Senior Consultant Land and Water, you will particularly work with companies with agricultural supply chains in the global south, where we support clients to take concrete action in order to manage and mitigate their impact on climate, water and forest resources. Exemplary assignments include development of supply chain strategies in order to achieve climate targets through emission reductions and insetting, improve water stewardship or achieve deforestation free supply chains.

Tasks and responsibilities

Managing the deliveries of corporate consulting mandates on sustainable supply chains and agriculture, with a focus on water stewardship and interacting closely with our clients

Plan mandates with necessary know-how and skill set to ensure the most efficient and highest quality implementation

Develop proposals with the responsible key account managers and senior consulting staff

Assist in developing further sustainable supply chains and water stewardship offerings

Support senior consulting staff and our Key Account Management team in business development

Thought Leadership and marketing materials

Your profile

University degree, ideally in Environmental Sciences, Agronomy, Environmental Engineering or related disciplines

Between 6-10 years of relevant work experience in the corporate sector of which at least partly in corporate consulting

Sound understanding of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies, especially with the integration of sustainability in supply chains and agriculture

Specific consultancy experience in sustainability and corporate supply chain risks with particular focus on climate, water and forests in agricultural supply chains

Experience in monitoring and quantification of environmental impacts along the supply chain on climate, water and forests

Experience in project management in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies context

Commercial skills and good business sense to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging and competitive market environment

Practical experience with agricultural supply chains in tropical countries and project development / program management is desirable

Practical experience in sustainable procurement, change management and sustainability strategy development is desirable

Proven knowledge and network in the relevant fields

Excellent oral and written command of English

Professional proficiency in German and/or French is of advantage

EU citizen or holder of a valid work permit

We offer

Excellent team spirit within the world’s leading independent sustainability company

Be part of a growing and multicultural company

The opportunity to work with a culturally diverse team based around the world

Excellent local benefits

Your Web Address for this Job Posting

https://www.southpole.com/careers/vacancies/senior-consultant-land-and-water

Duty Station (City/ies and Country/ies):

Location flexible: Zurich, London, Amsterdam, Berlin

