Vermont Democrats reportedly working on TCI bill despite governor’s opposition

Published 21:18 on January 27, 2020 / Last updated at 22:46 on January 27, 2020

Vermont Democrats are crafting legislation that would require the state to join the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) cap-and-invest programme despite Governor Phil Scott’s (R) public opposition to carbon pricing, a legislative source said.