Senior Policy & Project Manager, European Energy Research Alliance – Brussels

Description of the Mission

The European Energy Research Alliance (EERA) AISBL is the largest low carbon energy research community in Europe and worldwide. Bringing together more than 250 organizations from 30 countries to develop joint research agendas, EERA is the key actor for coordinating public financed European Energy R&D and works in close cooperation with the European Commission.

EERA currently runs 17 Joint research Programmes covering research in low carbon technologies and systems including policy and social aspects. The mission of EERA is to catalyze European energy research to achieve a climate-neutral society by 2050, in full alignment with EU 2050 Climate and Energy objectives.

EERA is looking for a Senior Policy/Project Manager to support EERA in the analysis of EU policies, in preparing calls for proposals and in executing coordination and support actions in European projects (Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe).

She/he will be integrated and supported by the EERA secretariat currently composed of 7 permanent staff and will report to the Operation Director. The position is based in EERA offices in Brussels.

Key Responsibilities

Managing and Implementing EU-project delivery

Implementing the activities allocated to EERA in EU projects, in collaboration with the project consortium(s) and coordinator(s). Those tasks include the outreach of stakeholders, communication and dissemination activities, organization of stakeholder workshops, post projects long-lasting collaboration strategies as well as several other activities;

Contributing to the actions leading to the achievement of the EC Strategic Energy Technology (SET) Plan, together with the EERA team;

Timely achievement of project activities and deliverables according to projects plan;

Completion of reporting and administrative tasks related to European projects;

Ensure that the financial management of EU projects is carried out in line with the EU rules and procedures;

Prepare the periodic financial reporting for the European Commission as requested in the EU participant portal;

Liaising with research and non-research stakeholders and helping to initiate new support opportunities for the EERA research community;

Any other task that may arise in view of fulfilling EU-project duties.

Managing project applications

Understanding EERA mission and strategy, and EERA’s member scope of capabilities, positioning, and unique expertise;

Support the production of proposals in collaboration with EERA’s projects manager and with other members or partnering organizations;

Support the administration of the preparatory phase of acquired projects.

Policy analysis

Monitoring policy developments within the European institutions pertaining to energy and climate issues;

Researching for policy material and information concerning relevant topics at EU and national levels pertaining to energy and climate and translating those into concrete actions for the EERA community;

Liaising with EU institutions and other policymakers to understand and influence the EU political agenda for boosting support to energy research and accelerating climate action;

Drafting policy positions, and general policy papers in liaison with the EERA Policy Working Group;

Proposing appropriate policy topics to the EERA Policy Working Group.

Skills and Experience

General requirement

Hold a university degree (Master Level or equivalent) preferably in a scientific, political or business field;

At least five years of relevant work experience in carrying out and managing EU – projects, preferably in the field of energy and climate;

Applicants must be legally entitled to work in the EU.

Technical Skills

Excellent and proven managerial, organizational and teamwork skills;

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English. Knowledge of other European languages is an asset;

Proven experience in managing/coordinating projects;

Proficient computer skills, especially handling of web-applications;

Good knowledge of the European Institutions;

Proven experience in EU policy analysis;

Knowledge of the Research and/or Energy sector is an asset.

Personal Skills

Ability to priorities workload and meet deadlines;

Very organized with strong attention to detail;

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team;

Tactful, diplomatic and non-judgmental, able to relate to people in all situations;

Excellent managerial skills;

Flexible; the candidate will be required to travel in EU;

Sense of Humour.

Terms of the contract

Starting date is as soon as possible;

Open-ended contract (Contrat à durée indéterminée) under Belgian law;

Work Location is 72, rue de Namur, 1000 Brussels.

Application

Please send your CV and motivation letter (in pdf format) to Mr. Ivan Matejak (i.matejak@eera-set.eu) mentioning “Application EERA Senior Policy/Project Manager” by 7 February 2020, 22h00.

The motivation letter (1-page maximum) should highlight your reasons for applying and your credentials for the position.

The selection of the candidate will be based upon the merit principle.

