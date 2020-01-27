Energy Advisor to the African Union Commission, GIZ – Addis Ababa

As a federal enterprise, GIZ supports the German Government in achieving its objectives in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development.

For our operations in Addis Abeba/Ethiopia, we are looking for an Energy Advisor (m/f/d) to the African Union Commission – AEEP.

Job description

Established in 2007 as one of the partnerships under the Joint Africa-EU Strategy, the Africa-EU Energy Partnership (AEEP) is a long-term framework for strategic dialogue between Africa and the EU, aimed at setting political priorities, sharing knowledge and supporting joint programmes on the key energy issues and challenges of the 21st century. The overall objective of the AEEP is to improve access to secure, affordable and sustainable energy for both continents, with a special focus on increasing investment in energy infrastructure in Africa. To achieve this, the AEEP Steering Group – currently comprised of the African Union Commission (AUC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Egypt, the European Commission, Germany and Italy – entrusted GIZ with hosting the AEEP Secretariat.

As part of its functions the AEEP seconds experts to the AUC’s Infrastructure and Energy Department (IED). The energy advisor will support the AUC in its role as coordinator of the African energy transition and implement its strategy and action plan.

Your tasks

Support joint Africa-EU initiatives, such as the EU Technical Assistance Facility (EU TAF) on the harmonisation of regulatory frameworks and other priorities of the AEEP’s Steering Group members;

Represent the AUC at events and conferences etc. and in different work processes;

Network with relevant institutions and initiatives from the public and private sectors (e.g. AREI, AfDB, AFREC, Regional Economic Communities, power pools, regional energy centres etc.);

Provide technical support to the AUC, including on issues such as energy labelling, standards and policy frameworks for energy efficiency and other aspects of energy policy;

Provide technical support to the AUC on PIDA (Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa) and the establishment of a continental electricity market;

Act as liaison with the AEEP Steering Group members and to the AEEP Secretariat, in close cooperation with other AEEP secondees to the AUC-IED, including providing information of relevance for the design, development and implementation of joint Africa-Europe activities on energy.

Your profile

University Degree in Energy, Energy Economics, Energy Engineering or related fields from an internationally recognised university;

At least 7 years of proven relevant work experience and achievement in the energy sector, particularly at regional and continental levels in Africa and/or Europe;

Excellent skills in effectively and efficiently preparing and facilitating meetings of regional and continental stakeholders in the energy sector, across hierarchies and backgrounds;

Experience in establishing and maintaining inter-organisational networks and partnerships at the operational level;

Excellent interpersonal and communication (oral and written) skills and sensitivity to cultural and socio-economic and political differences;

Fluent in one of the African Union working languages, knowledge of one more or several other working languages would be an added advantage.

