RFS Market: RIN prices rise as court vacates three US biofuel programme waivers

Published 18:19 on January 27, 2020 / Last updated at 00:34 on January 28, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rose on Monday after a federal appeals court threw out three Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) compliance waivers issued by the EPA, arguing the agency exceeded its statutory authority and did not properly assess refiners' financial hardships.