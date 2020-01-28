EMEA > Tighter market in 2021 will attract investors back to EU carbon -analysts
Published 13:21 on January 28, 2020 / Last updated at 18:13 on January 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon allowances will struggle to rise much beyond current levels until later this year, when a return of speculative investors eyeing a tighter balance in 2021 could propel prices to a record above €30, analysts predict, citing early signs of buyers potentially returning.
