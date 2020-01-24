RGGI programme review may be influenced by expansion, TCI development

Published 18:59 on January 24, 2020 / Last updated at 18:59 on January 24, 2020

RGGI’s upcoming programme review could be delayed as member states discuss the potential expansion of the power sector ETS and regulators also craft a new cap-and-trade scheme to cover fuel sector emissions across the region, regulatory sources said.