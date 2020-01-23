Policy Analyst, Climate Analytics – Nepal

Application deadline: 25 January 2020 Starting date: 1 February 2020 Location: Nepal, to be based in the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of Nepal Terms: Consultant contract up to 31 December 2020 with possibility of extension depending on performance and funding

Climate Analytics is an Associate Member of the NDC Partnership (NDC-P) and an Implementing Partner of the Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP) of the NDC-P. The CAEP is a new offering of the NDC-P and aims to catalyze transformational change towards resilient, sustainable, and low-emission development, supporting the objectives of the Paris Agreement for member countries of the NDC-P. The CAEP is designed to deliver targeted, fast-track support to countries to enhance the quality, increase the ambition, and implement nationally determined contributions (or NDCs). Among other countries, Climate Analytics is currently support Nepal with scientific and technical analysis for the revision of Nepal’s NDC.

Job Description

The Policy Analyst, under the supervision of the ‘Head of LDC Support Team’ and the CAEP project leads is to assist the ongoing work in Nepal under the CAEP project to help in the revision of Nepal’s NDC.

Key responsibilities

Act as a liaison between the project team and the Government of Nepal on a daily basis

Supporting NDC revision and ambition enhancement research and desk work for Nepal.

revision and ambition enhancement research and desk work for Nepal. Support in assessment and mapping of sectorial initiatives to inform the revision of NDC .

. Participate and assist in the preparation and organization of in-country missions under the CAEP work package, including supporting the organization of workshops, fact-finding, bilateral meetings and public consultations.

work package, including supporting the organization of workshops, fact-finding, bilateral meetings and public consultations. Undertake research and analysis of NDC s, NAP s and other strategic and planning policy documents

s, s and other strategic and planning policy documents Assist in integrating a science-based approach into revision of NDC activities

In addition to supporting these activities specific to the CAEP, the NDC Policy Analyst is expected to support broader activities of Climate Analytics in mitigation and adaptation implementation projects particularly in Asia and support similar work undertaken in the other regions.

Required Qualifications and Experience

University degree, ideally in a subject related to climate change, public policy, environmental studies, or a related field is required

At least 2 years of experience in policy research on national climate change policies and plans, some knowledge of the international climate change negotiations is required

At least 2 years of experience in providing policy advisory services in the areas related to climate change is required, experience in working with developing countries governments is a plus

Experience in working with and in developing countries is a plus

Understanding of environmental, technical and institutional analysis is a plus

Understanding of economics of climate change, climate change funding mechanisms, etc. is a plus

Excellent command of MS-Office is required

Fluent Nepali and excellent English writing and verbal skills.

What we offer

Exciting working environment in an international highly motivated team;

Insights in the international climate negotiations and regional project application;

Participation in an international and interdisciplinary project on the interface between climate science, policy and implementation focused on LDC issues.

Conditions

Application deadline: 25 January 2020

Starting date: 1 February 2020

Location: Nepal, to be based in the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of Nepal

Terms: Consultant contract up to 31 December 2020 with possibility of extension depending on performance and funding

For further information send your questions via email to recruiting@climateanalytics.org. Please apply with your CV, cover letter and a list of three referees in PDF format by 25 January 2020 exclusively using the application form. Applications by email or by post can unfortunately not be processed.

