NA Markets: California carbon dips ahead of first 2020 auction, RGGI stays flat

Published 20:11 on January 23, 2020 / Last updated at 20:11 on January 23, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued dropping on the secondary market this week as participants looked to unload volume ahead of the February WCI auction, while RGGI prices stagnated on low liquidity.