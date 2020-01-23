EMEA > New Spanish government raises climate ambition as Brussels readies member state scrutiny
New Spanish government raises climate ambition as Brussels readies member state scrutiny
Published 17:53 on January 23, 2020 / Last updated at 17:53 on January 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Spain's new government plans to ratchet down its 2030 emissions goal by a further two percentage points, in a move likely to get firm approval by Brussels this month.
Spain’s new government plans to ratchet down its 2030 emissions goal by a further two percentage points, in a move likely to get firm approval by Brussels this month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this. More information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.