World Bank REDD programme adopts changes to align with CORSIA

Published 18:39 on January 23, 2020

The World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) made revisions to its deforestation reduction programme methodology on Wednesday in response to comments from an UN aviation expert panel with an aim of becoming eligible for the international flight offset programme CORSIA.