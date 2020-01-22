Head of Project Structure, Finance and Implementation, South Pole – London/Amsterdam

The Project Structuring Team is responsible for financially structuring and developing land use and community projects within the Global Sourcing Team. Working closely with South Pole’s Business Development, Fund/Program Managers and Carbon Asset Development teams, you will be responsible for the investment and implementation plan, financial plan and risk management of the projects that will be supported by South Pole
Key tasks and responsibilities
- Develop the projects’ finance plans & implementation plans and oversee initial phases of implementation
- Provide support for controlling of efficient project implementation during investment phase, to allow for the investment to generate the expected outcomes and KPIs
- Oversee delivery of project implementation upon financial closure according to the implementation plan (incl. site visits), in close coordination with our carbon asset development team
- Deliver relevant training to the wider carbon asset development team within South Pole to empower the project managers to assume project oversight roles, and to strengthen their Monitoring & Evaluation capacities
- Contribution to the development of an initial project assessment (IPA) and of the project Due Diligence from the financial angle to allow to identify the most attractive carbon projects with the right level or risk management
- Structuring budgets, implementation plans and oversee funding disbursements for different implementation partners, NGOs, and communities working on forest conservation projects around the world
- Support during the negotiations phase with the project and with local technology or service partners to adequately reflect risk management in contractual arrangements and project design
- Prepare or contribute to preparing relevant project progress reports for donors, third party investors, multilateral development banks, the Green Climate Fund or other parties with a commercial relation with South Pole
Profile requirements
- University degree in Business Administration, Finance, Economics, Environmental Science or Engineering or another relevant field
- Minimum 8-10 years work experience in the area of project development and finance, project due diligence, project grant management; specifically in the areas of sustainable forestry / sustainable land use / low carbon and climate-resilient agriculture / sustainable supply chains / no-deforestation commodities / community development and/or community-based projects and in the context of working with NGOs and communities
- Demonstrable experience in financing, managing, overseeing and M&E of on the ground operations and implementation of forest carbon, deforestation free supply chain / insetting and nature based solutions projects
- Commercial mindset, ability to negotiate and close deals
- Managerial skills, enabling to build and lead a unit of 3-6 project structuring, finance and carbon specialists within South Poles Projects & Markets unit
- Excellent written and oral command of English. Additional languages, especially French, Spanish or Portuguese would be beneficial
- Solid legal and contract management knowledge a plus
- Willingness to travel to other countries across all continents
We offer
- Work in a growing global company with a real commitment to sustainability and fighting climate change
- Excellent team spirit, work with a dedicated and enthusiastic international team around the globe
- Attractive compensation and benefits package as well as exciting career opportunities