Senior Program Officer, Asia-Pacific Sustainability, Asia Society – New York

Asia Society Career Opportunity

Location: New York

Position: Senior Program Officer, Asia-Pacific Sustainability (Code 2006)

Purpose:

The Asia Society Policy Institute (ASPI) is a solution-oriented think-and-do tank that tackles major policy challenges confronting the Asia-Pacific in security, prosperity, sustainability, and the development of common norms and values for the region. ASPI seeks a Senior Program Officer for ASPI’s sustainability projects, with a focus on development of Asian carbon markets, in particular China’s national ETS, as well as US-China climate policy. The role involves research and drafting, management and coordination of deliverables such as reports and events, logistical and administrative assistance, and budget tracking. The position will report to the Director of Asia-Pacific Sustainability. It is a three-year, grant-funded position, with the potential of renewal.

Responsibilities:

Support the design, goal-setting, and implementation of activities for the sustainability projects;

Coordinate domestic and international meetings of the projects, engage in all the logistical and administrative tasks that entails;

Steward all reports or other online and print content through the design/publication process;

Communicate with existing project stakeholders and help build new relationships for the projects in China, Asia, and beyond, including with carbon market experts, government and intergovernmental practitioners, the private sector, and civil society;

Assist the Director in identifying experts and leaders from stakeholder groups to take part in initiative activities and manage this engagement logistically and through liaising with high-level participants;

Assist the Director in shaping and executing private and public meetings and programs;

Monitor, process, and report to Director on expenditures and budgetary considerations for the projects;

Play a leading role in drafting reports on project progress and activities for funders, ensuring with the Director and Asia Society’s development department that all commitments are met;

Conduct desk research on carbon market developments in China, elsewhere in Asia, and internationally;

Independently and in assistance to the Director, draft, review, and edit reports, speeches, op-eds, white papers and other publications for the projects;

Work with the Asia Society communications team to ensure that sustainability publications reach intended audiences and gain public traction;

When necessary, represent ASPI and the projects on behalf of the Director in both public settings and private briefings;

Support the offices of the ASPI President, Vice President, and Executive Director on sustainability activities;

Engage in other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

3+ years of experience of policy analysis in the fields of sustainability, climate change, and carbon markets;

Experience in supporting the introduction and implementation of emissions trading systems in Asia;

Knowledge of global and regional climate change mitigation efforts and international carbon market policy developments;

Familiarity with the primary stakeholders in the carbon market field in Asia, particularly China, and internationally a plus;

Experience with engaging government officials, business leaders, and other influential constituencies in policy projects;

Experience with organization and delivery of events such as workshops, panel discussions, roundtables, etc;

Experience participating in multidisciplinary, collaborative research, analysis, and development projects in Asia preferred;

Conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines, and achieving results; able to work independently with minimal supervision;

Advanced degree in environmental policy, international relations/affairs, political science, public policy, international economics, or other related area preferred;

Outstanding written and oral communication skills with proven ability to present information clearly, concisely, and in a timely manner;

Fluency in English required; proficiency in Mandarin, a plus;

Data mining, analysis, and visual presentation development skills essential; competencies in R, Dedoose, Mindmap, Photoshop, and/or InDesign a plus.

How to Apply:

Please email (1) cover letter addressing qualifications; (2) resume; and (3) salary requirements to aspijobs@asiasociety.org. These attachments should be PDF or MS Word files.

The email subject line should indicate the job title and code for the thematic area in which you are applying, and your last name.

Only complete applications will be accepted. No phone calls, please. Only those candidates considered for an interview will be contacted. Please regard your resume as having been received unless your email is bounced back.

Asia Society is an equal opportunity employer.