PJM carbon price could ease state fears after FERC order -experts

Published 22:50 on January 22, 2020 / Last updated at 22:50 on January 22, 2020 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

US states in the PJM grid region could benefit from a carbon tax after a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) order last month threatened clean energy and environmental goals, but the support of that CO2 regulatory policy is uncertain, experts said Wednesday.