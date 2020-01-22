EU chief warns on CO2 border measures, praises California, China

Published 18:53 on January 22, 2020 / Last updated at 21:16 on January 22, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday that the EU will press ahead with border carbon adjustment plans to protect its industry and workers, but she praised California and China’s carbon pricing efforts that could mean the measures are never needed.